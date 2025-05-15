Baseball Anime Ace of Diamond Act II Sequel Is Set To Release in 2026

One of the most popular sports anime and possibly the premier baseball manga, Ace of Diamond, is finally returning for another season after more than half a decade of absence, and the release window of the anime has been confirmed. The announcement coincides with the birthday of one of the main characters and a beloved member of the cast, treating fans to a double cause for celebration.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Daiya no Ace – Ace of Diamond just confirmed that the second season of Act II is scheduled to air in 2026, alongside a key visual of the protagonist Eijun Sawamura (whose birthday is today) and Kazuya Miyuki, the genius captain of Seidou High’s baseball team. While the exact release date of the anime is unknown and there’s still no teaser or promotional video, more information will be released in due time, and fans can rest easy, the continuation of the amazing manga will be here and will take over once again.

Ace of Diamond Returns After More Than 5 Years

The first season of Ace of Diamond: Act II aired from April 2nd, 2019, to March 31st, 2020, with a total episode count of 52. There has been no word on the sequel or any updates until March 2024, when Act II season 2 was officially announced alongside a message from the writer and illustrator, Yuji Terajime. While the staff and cast listings are still unknown, fans can expect most of the cast to return, with the season hopefully being another collaboration between Madhouse and Production I.G. Furthermore, the chances the season will run weekly is high given this has always been the case for the past 3 seasons.

Seidou High School’s baseball team makes a long-awaited return to the esteemed Koshien Stadium after clinching the autumn tournament, their first entry in seven years. With the third-year players preparing to graduate after the summer, the team needs to blend the wisdom of veterans with the energy of newcomers to pursue the national championship. As the competition heats up, pitcher Eijun Sawamura is eager to earn the No. 1 jersey and outshine his competitor, Satoru Furuya, to become the team’s ace. As the contest becomes more intense, Seidou aims for success in the ultimate high school baseball face-off.

2026 also has some amazing anime coming, such as Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hell’s Paradise, Fire Force, Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie -Walpurgisnacht Rising-, and many more. Ace of Diamond‘s return is one of the best news yet, as the series will not only continue from the insane cliffhanger but also let fans witness their beloved characters as seniors and in their last year of high school.