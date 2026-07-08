Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Post-Credits Scene Hints at Franchise’s Future

After over a decade, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has finally released its final DLC pack, “Future Saga Chapter 4.” On top of giving the Time Patrol their final confrontation with the villainous mad scientist Fuu, it also gave Son Goku a new transformation to add to his repertoire. Goku unleashed the power of “Ultra Supervillain Quelled,” which gave him the energy necessary to defeat the seemingly never-ending onslaught of villains old and new, threatening the time stream. On top of this major victory, the DLC also gave fans a look into the future with a post-credits scene that had plenty of surprises for long-time shonen enthusiasts.

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Following the player’s character and Goku teaming up to defeat Fuu and his alternate self, “Future’s Doom”, something unexpected happened: Fuu saw the light. After spending years as one of the biggest new villains to be a part of the Xenoverse universe and the spin-off series Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Fuu has seen the error of his ways thanks to no longer having the potential to “go berserk” in the timeline. Promising to stick to the light side, Fuu makes the player and the Time Patrol a wild offer, joining the team that makes sure the multiverse is protected. Fuu’s “final experiment” leaves the door open to what is to come for Xenoverse.

Thanks to the events of Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, a bright future has been created, which will be the focal point for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3. Fuu and the player witness the technologically advanced future that will be a part of “Age 1000,” which will see a new fighter taking center stage. To date, it has yet to be revealed if Fuu and the Time Patrol will play a major part in the third entry of the gaming series, though considering part two is a part of the continuity, there’s a high likelihood that the events of Xenoverse 2 will play some sort of role. With Fuu now on the side of the angels, this far-off future might be in a far better place than what we mostly knew from Xenoverse’s past. You can check out the post-credits scene for yourself below.

Age 1000 Isn’t As Far Off As You Might Think

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

At first glance, many might think that Age 1000 takes place one thousand years in the future, but this isn’t exactly the case. In Dragon Ball Super, the year that Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters are living in is around the year 780, meaning that the upcoming game will take place around two hundred and twenty years following arcs such as the Tournament of Power, Galactic Patrol Arc, and Granolah the Survivor Arc. To date, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 has mostly shown off new characters who will be populating its story, though if the third game follows in its predecessors’ footsteps, expect more than a few returning heroes and villains to make an appearance.

Unfortunately, the world of the Time Patrol has been absent from the anime world since the conclusion of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, with no new animated stories confirmed as of yet. Even while the worlds of the Time Patrol weren’t canon, they gave fans plenty of opportunities to check out new takes on old favorites, creating the perfect amount of “fan service” for long-time fans of the Dragon Ball franchise. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 doesn’t have a specific release date as of the writing of this article, but fans can expect the franchise to continue next year.

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