Renowned One Piece Animator Teases a Major Plan For The Best Flashback Ever

For a series as popular as One Piece, the fan base is massive, and they often spot trolls who post bait or slander about anything related to the show. The term “overanimation” is often thrown around as rage bait about an anime show or an episode that’s well-animated. One Piece’s anime debuted in 1999 and has changed its art style and upgraded the animation several times in the past. However, since the Wano Country Saga, the animation has improved significantly with renowned talents such as Megumi Ishitani, Vincent Chansard, Akihiro Ota, and more joining the team. The animation was further enhanced in the ongoing Egghead Incident Arc, and the anime has been dropping one banger chapter after another ever since its return from the hiatus.

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The ongoing Elbaph Arc is currently featuring a new backstory, which commenced right before Luffy and the others joined the fight against the Holy Knights. While most of the backstory revolves around him, things take an unexpected turn when the manga suddenly introduces Rocks D. Xebec, a character whose name was enough to incite fear among the veteran Marine soldiers. While Xebec was previously mentioned before and his silhouette was revealed, the ongoing backstory properly introduces him as Blackbeard’s father.

One Piece Animator Confirms He’d Love to Work on God Valley Flashback

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According to a post shared by @pewpiece on X, Chansard shared, “I’d really love to work on the God Valley arc in One Piece and help make as many episodes as possible. It’s something I’ve had on my mind for a long time.”

The information comes from a reliable source, known for sharing all kinds of updates on One Piece. The animator has yet to return in the Elbaph Arc, even though he confirms he has every intention to work on the exciting flashback.

God Valley Is The Best Flashback in One Piece

Image Courtesy of Toei Animation

The main focus of the ongoing backstory wasn’t to reveal the truth behind the God Valley Incident, even though things turned out this way. In fact, the flashback will reveal Harald’s murderer, the most beloved and strongest king of Elbaf. While the flashback initially features the tragic incident at the Aurust Castle over 14 years ago, it takes us over a hundred years into the past when Harald was a young and reckless traveler. However, his journey opened his eyes to the fear that people felt toward the Giants, and Harald swore to change that.

He tried to make new ties with the World Government and join the affiliated countries. Not only that, but Harald also wanted to open trade with the rest of the world since Elbaf had survived as an isolated kingdom for several centuries. He focused more on knowledge rather than brute strength and even opened schools in the country to shape the young minds of the country. However, something happened during his journey of creating a better future for Elbaf that caused his death over 14 years ago. While his son Loki was blamed for the horrible crime, the truth was far from it.







