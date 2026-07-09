A Toonami Anime Classic is Planning a Comeback (And Needs Your Help)

Toonami has spent decades becoming a stalwart part of Cartoon Network, even overcoming a cancellation thanks to being resurrected by Adult Swim. Alongside housing original content, the programming block has become well-known for introducing North American fans to countless anime classics. Over its history, Toonami has helped introduce fans to the likes of Dragon Ball Z, Mobile Suit Gundam, Sailor Moon, and many more. Alongside these anime heavy hitters, one series helped to introduce the “harem” genre to Western viewers and is looking to make a comeback. Tenchi, Ryoko, and the rest of the Muyo cast have a new campaign to create a fresh anime for the world.

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The Tenchi Muyo franchise has created a brand new Kickstarter to help fund a brand new anime series that will bring back the world of Tenchi and the women that love him. Titled Tenchi Galaxy, the prospective anime series is being described as a “spiritual successor” to the Tenchi Universe anime series that premiered and ended in 1995. This campaign isn’t simply a fan-made one, however, as the original voice cast from Tenchi Muyo is confirmed to return to reprise their roles. In addition to the voice actors, the director of Tenchi Universe, Hiroshi Negishi, is also confirmed to return. You can check out this brand new Kickstarter by clicking here and watch a YouTube video breaking down the campaign below.

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What Will Tenchi Galaxy Be About?

Acting as a follow-up to Tenchi Galaxy, this prospective anime series is planning to see Tenchi and his crew arriving on the space pirates’ planet for the first time. The planet Mikuni houses an artifact that the heroes are looking to acquire, putting them on a collision course with the newest villain in the franchise, queen of the space pirates Niimi. As mentioned earlier in this article, most of the main cast are planning to return for this upcoming anime project, with one big exception. Originally, Princess Ayeka was voiced by Jennifer Darling, though for Tenchi Galaxy, the princess will be voiced by Cristina Vee. Vee might be best known for taking part in major franchises such as Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir, Helluva Boss, and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Tenchi Muyo is considered to be anime royalty by many, and for good reason. First premiering in 1992, the original OVA series became a massive hit. Spawning several television series and feature-length films, the anime universe also created quite a few spin-offs as well. The last time we saw an original anime from this franchise was with Tenchi Muyo! GXP Paradise Shido-hen in 2023, and even though only a few years have passed, plenty of anime fans are dying to see Tenchi return.

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