Frieren Studio Madhouse Unveils New Anime Project’s First Look Coming in 2026

Madhouse, the animation studio behind hit series like Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Hunter x Hunter, Monster, and many, many more, is back with another gorgeous-looking series. Awajima Hyakkei is Madhouse’s next project. Releasing in 2026, the coming-of-age drama just dropped its first teaser, two posters, and unveiled the show’s key staff.

As stunning as Madhouse’s animation is, the new teaser for Awajima Hyakkei takes a far more arthouse approach than many were expecting. The beautiful watercolor trailer and posters promise a vibrant, visually stunning, and emotional journey exploring the lives of four high school friends.

Awajima Hyakkei‘s First Teaser Is Stunning

The first teaser trailer for Awajima Hyakkei doesn’t reveal much in the way of plot or characters. Instead, it showcases a selection of beautiful watercolor visuals, including one featuring the four high school girls. While the final anime likely won’t be in watercolor format (as amazing as that would be), the teaser sets the tone and vibe for what viewers can expect when Awajima Hyakkei is released next year.

The first posters for Awajima Hyakkei gives fans a better look at the four high school friends as they run through the beautiful watercolor landscape towards their school, with the other poster giving us a closer look at two of the main characters. The series will be directed by Morio Asaka (Cardcaptor Sakura) at Madhouse, with Kunihiko Hamada (Chihayafuru) in charge of character design, and Yasuhiro Nakanishi (Kaguya-sama) overseeing series composition. The music will be produced by Takahiro Obata (SHOSHIMIN: How to Become Ordinary). Check out the new posters below…

What Is Awajima Hyakkei About?

Awajima Hyakkei, translated to One Hundred Views of Awajima in English, is based on the manga series by Takako Shimura. The series follows four students at Awajima school, which is based on the real Takarazuka Musical School. The four girls are all dreaming of a life on stage while navigating the complex relationships, drama, and romance of being part of an all-girls theater troupe.

Takako Shimura is the mangaka behind Sweet Blue Flowers, which is set in the same world as Awajima Hyakkei. They have also written the Wandering Son series. Awajima Hyakkei was first published on the now-retired web manga platform, Poko Poko, in 2011. The series was then moved to Ohta Web Comics in 2016, where it remained until the series was finished in March 2024.

Awajima Hyakkei has only been given the prospective release window of 2026. Expect a season and exact release date to be revealed later in the year.