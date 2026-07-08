Every Jujutsu Kaisen Character Who Could Defeat Gojo Satoru, Ranked

Jujutsu Kaisen emerged as a series with one of the most interesting power systems and introduced Gojo Satoru, who is widely regarded as not just the strongest character in the series, but also one of the strongest anime characters. Gojo’s power was truly unmatched, as his sealing instantly shifted the balance of power, allowing the villains to gain the upper hand.

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The series then saw the sorcerers do everything they could to bring Gojo back and restore the balance to their side. This proved just how powerful he truly was, and the question of which characters could defeat him has always been up for debate. While there aren’t many characters who qualify for that discussion, three have shown immense potential, with one of them actually defeating him. Here’s how they rank based on their ability to defeat Gojo.

3) Fumihiko Takaba

Image courtesy of MAPPA

Fumihiko Takaba is probably the last kind of sorcerer anyone would have expected from Jujutsu Kaisen. He emerged as one of the modern Culling Game players and was introduced as a failed comedian. The reason he ranks among the strongest characters is his cursed technique, which allows him to manifest anything he finds funny. As long as he finds it amusing, he can alter reality and escape even the most fatal attacks.

Thus, in theory, if Takaba were to find every action in his battle against Gojo funny, he could oppose him, and the fight would eventually become a battle of endurance that Takaba might even win, as he only has to find the situation funny for his technique to work. However, the only reason his victory isn’t guaranteed is that he isn’t aware of how his own cursed technique works, and breaking the illusion could instantly result in his defeat.

2) Ryomen Sukuna

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

Ryomen Sukuna is the only character who has actually defeated Gojo in the final arc of the series. As an ancient sorcerer, Sukuna has also proven himself to be one of the most cunning fighters. He demonstrated this by perfectly strategizing his battle against Gojo, using Mahoraga to adapt to Infinity and unleash an attack that bypassed Gojo’s ultimate defense. However, fans still wonder whether Sukuna could have won without Mahoraga.

While it’s difficult to say, Sukuna fought Gojo without even transforming into his original form, suggesting that he was confident he could still defeat him. Perhaps his original form alone would have been enough, with Mahoraga simply being the first method that secured his victory. Until the very end, many fans believed Gojo would emerge victorious, but Sukuna lived up to his title as the King of Curses and became the only character to actually defeat Gojo.

1) Yuji Itadori

Yuji Itadori, by the end of the series, became the character who defeated the King of Curses with his own unique abilities, thanks to being Sukuna’s opposite soul. While some fans assume that because Yuji was able to defeat Sukuna, he could also defeat Gojo, that isn’t easy to accept, especially since cursed techniques and other factors play a major role in such a fight. However, by the end of the series, Yuji showcased precise cursed energy control and repeatedly landed Black Flashes, which perhaps could have bypassed Gojo’s Infinity as well.

That is something Yuji from Modulo improved upon, creating his own version of Infinity without the Six Eyes and achieving a level of cursed energy precision that eventually surpassed Gojo’s. There is little doubt that Yuji from Modulo could defeat Gojo and perhaps even Sukuna at the same time, making him a powerhouse from the Jujutsu Kaisen series who surpasses both Gojo and Sukuna and can probably defeat anyone in the series.

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