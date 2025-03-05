Frieren Season 2 Confirms Release Window With New Promo

One of the most highly rated anime of all time, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, will soon release its second season. The first season won the hearts of many with its gorgeous animation, charming story, and fascinating characters. Debuted in September 2025, the first season ran for two cours with 28 episodes, finally concluding in March 2024. Following the massive success of the anime, the second season was announced as soon as the first season concluded. A few days ago, the studio teased an announcement, which was surely a piece of exciting news for fans who have been waiting for updates for almost a year. The wait is over, as the official X account of the anime announced it will be released in January 2026.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In just a few hours, the post went viral, with hundreds of thousands of likes as fans shared their excitement about the upcoming season. The official website of the anime also updated the news. While the exact release date hasn’t been released yet, it should start airing in the first two weeks, along with the usual seasonal lineups. Just like the first season, the Nippon TV network will be broadcasting the anime. Apart from the release window, the anime also shares a gorgeous key visual featuring fans’ beloved characters, Frieren, Fern, and Stark, as they are relaxing near a lake.

What Will Happen in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2?

The finale of the first season of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End ends with Fern becoming an official first-class rank mage. Frieren’s party passes the major hurdle required to travel to the mysterious land of Aureole, where the souls of the dead reside. The second season will continue their journey as they meet new characters and face more difficult challenges along the way. The second season will cover the Continued Northern Travels Arc and Divine Revolte Arc.

During their journey, Frieren, Fern, and Stark receive a request to slay a demon. The monster destroyed a village in the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau. They will meet a proctor and examinee from the First-Class Mage Examination, who will lend their aid. Since this arc is relatively short, the season will also likely cover the Golden Land and the Goddess’ Monument Arcs from the manga.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, you can read the manga for free on the official website of Viz, and you can also buy physical and digital copies online.

H/T: Anime_Frieren on X, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Official Website

