Viral Batman Beyond Short Proves We Need a Movie ASAP

Terry McGinnis found himself eternally in the shadow of Bruce Wayne, and while he might never overtake the original Dark Knight, Batman Beyond remains a part of the DC Universe to this day. Set to make a comeback in the upcoming animated film, Crisis on Infinite Earths Part 2, dropping this month, Terry is about to be in the limelight once again. In a new viral video, Batman Beyond is once again in the public zeitgeist as fans are clamoring for the return of the Gotham of the future.

Earlier this year, a production designer and producer on Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Yuhki Demers, teamed up with writer/director Patrick Harpin to pitch an animated Batman Beyond movie to Warner Bros Discovery. Unfortunately, the pitch seemingly was passed by the studio, but Demers was more than happy to share the new take on future Gotham. Here's what the producer had to say about the pitch to bring back Terry McGinnis, "Before we pitched, they warned us 'there is absolutely no way we can do a Beyond movie,' but they loved our enthusiasm. We pitched the outline for the entire film, and what started as a 'never' turned into a 'maybe'. In the time since, we've been pitching our way up the company hoping to get to James Gunn."

Terry McGinnis Needs a Comeback

Following the reveal of the Batman Beyond pitch, one fan animator took the opportunity to create a viral video that imagined what the original artwork might have looked like in motion. Despite the fact that it has been over two decades since Terry's original series ended, McGinnis has continued to find ways to return in various other projects, animated or otherwise.

While a "Batman Beyond" was featured in promotional material for the next chapter of the DC animated universe, it wasn't confirmed if it would be Terry McGinnis. In the past, we've seen iterations of the Dark Knight from the future that have been Tim Drake donning a similar costume. Crisis On Infinite Earths Part 2 is sure to reveal this Batman's identity when the movie arrives on April 23rd.

