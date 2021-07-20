Beastars Orders a New Season

✖

It looks like Beastars is back in business for all of us anime lovers. After its second season hit up fans stateside this month, some news has arrived regarding the show's future. As it turns out, Beastars is planning to bring out a third season sometime soon.

The update came straight from the source as Orange gave the word. The studio posted an update about Beastars following its recent North American release, and Orange confirmed it is working on the next arc for fans.



BEASTARS Animated Series,

New Arc is confirmed! Thanks to everyone who supports our show. Orange will continue to animate the show! Artwork provided to us by @itaparu99 ❤️https://t.co/8GlJ6nzWVO pic.twitter.com/z8GLhfJmtt — Orange: Anime Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) July 20, 2021

"Beastars Animated Series, New Arc is confirmed! Thanks to everyone who supports our show. Orange will continue to animate the show," the studio writes. The company also posted a piece of artwork from the creator of Beastars to ring in the announcement.

As you can guess, fans of the anime were happy to hear it will go on, but manga readers were more mixed. Some fans pointed out their frustrations with the series once its characters age into adults. Legoshi has quite a few dubious moments, but they're hoping Orange will handle this shift with grace.

For those who aren't caught up with Beastars, you will have plenty of time to do so. There is no timeline for when this third season will go live. You can watch the show's first two seasons on Netflix now, and the official synopsis of Beastars can be read below:

"At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it’s personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar — an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust?"

