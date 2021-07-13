Beastars Creator Announces Next Manga Series

✖

Beastars is about to make its big comeback stateside thanks to its second season, and fans are still stumbling upon its manga by the day. Of course, this means creator Paru Itagaki has all eyes on her as the artist has proven herself time and again to readers. And soon, she will dish out a new manga series for readers who are looking for something new to read.

According to reports by insiders like MangaMoguraRE, the new series will diverge a great bit from Beastars. This upcoming series will be titled Sanda, and it will debut this month in Weekly Shonen Champion. And as expected, the new manga will have a surprisingly twisted plot.

"Beastars" creator Paru Itagaki will start a new manga series titled "Sanda" in Weekly Shounen Champion issue 34/2021 out July 2021. It's with human characters & set in the near future about kids & adults in a society with a greatly declined birthrate pic.twitter.com/3PGeW3bYkY — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 12, 2021

Little is known about Sanda so far, but fans do know it will focus on human characters this time around. The story will be set in the future and feature both children and adults who must navigate a world where the birthrate is plummeting. Obviously, this kind of story opens the door to a lot of dark themes, so fans will want to tread into this new series carefully.

Of course, fans of Itagaki are excited to see the artist get back into action. The artist has taken a break in the wake of Beastars' finale last year. The hit manga closed after four years in 2020, and Itagaki followed up that title with Bota Bota. Now, the artist is ready to try their hand with Sanda, and its plot alone has fans hyped.

For those who haven't caught up with Beastars, the series is easily accessible these days. The manga can be streamed over on Netflix if you have a subscription, and Viz Media handles the manga's publication in English. You can find the publisher's synopsis for the story below:

"At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it’s personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar — an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust?"

What do you think of this new manga's pitch? Will you be checking out this upcoming series?