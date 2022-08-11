Bee and Puppycat Season 2 Trailer Released

Netflix has been diving further into creating original animated series in recent years. With the streaming service working on new series, a fan favorite was surprisingly announced to return this September, as Bee And Puppycat has revealed a new trailer for animations fans. If you're a fan of this quirky series that blends the magical with the mundane, this may come as a surprise considering how long the series has been away from the public eye.

Bee And Puppycat first premiered in 2013, on the Youtube Channel, Cartoon Hangover, with subsequent episodes airing from 2014 through 2016 to round out the first season. If you believe this series looks somewhat similar to Cartoon Network's Adventure Time, that might be thanks to the creator of this Netflix revived series, Natasha Allegri, being an instrumental part in the creation of Finn and Jake. Cartoon Hangover, the original platform for the series, came to an end in 2019 with its last updated video, with the channels being responsible for the likes of Bravest Warriors, SuperF*ckers, and many other cult favorites.

The Official Twitter Account for Bee And Puppycat released the new trailer for the unexpected second season of this internet-only release, showing that even though a series might not be in the spotlight for years, there is always a chance of a comeback waiting in the wings:

Coming to you on @netflix September 6th 😼 pic.twitter.com/PYCvCROrDF — Bee and PuppyCat (@BeeAndPuppyCat) August 10, 2022

Here's how Netflix officially describes the animated series that is Bee And Puppycat:

"On a charming magical island, the impulsive Bee and her furry pal get up to all sorts of adventures while working for an intergalactic temp agency."

Netflix has dedicated a good amount of focus to creating some big names within the world of animation, including the likes of Castlevania, Bojack Horseman, Aggretsuko, and Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Striking while the iron is hot, the streaming service has also gotten into the anime game via the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean and Vampire In The Garden. Based on the surprise revival of Bee And Puppycat, it will be interesting to see if Netflix plans on bringing back any other animated series "from the grave".

Are you hyped for the return of Bee and her rather unique pet? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix originals.