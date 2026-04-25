Beloved Fantasy Creator Unveils New Look At Fan-Favorite Characters Ahead of Season 2

Kusanagi Mizuho’s beloved shojo manga, Yona of the Dawn, reached its conclusion on December 19th, 2025, after a 16-year-long journey. The historical fantasy manga debuted in 2009 as a monthly series, earning praise for its gorgeous art, unique storytelling, and lovable characters. The series’ popularity skyrocketed in 2014 when Studio Pierrot released an anime adaptation. Fans waited for an anime sequel for over 10 years, and it wasn’t confirmed until the manga finale. While the series has yet to share updates on the second season, the manga returned with a side story, which follows the characters after the bittersweet ending. Additionally, Mizuho is still active on her official X handle, often sharing new updates and visuals related to the story.

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Kija’s birthday is on April 6th, while Yona’s is only a day apart. However, since the creator couldn’t find time due to her busy schedule, she shared both their birthday visuals on April 22nd. Both are beloved characters of the series, which is why the post immediately grabbed fans’ attention and gathered thousands of likes. Both visuals feature the characters in soft colors as they wear slightly different outfits than fans are used to seeing them in. Since April is ending, she also hyped up Jae-Ha’s birthday, calling him big bro since he is the oldest in the group. We can expect another gorgeous visual on May 4th, or around the same time, to commemorate his special day.

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

So far, the series has only confirmed an anime sequel without a visual or any kind of teaser. The information was specifically shared in the Hana to Yume magazine, which included the final chapter of the main story. While the sequel hasn’t shared any updates for now, we can expect more information this year. The first season of the anime is streaming on Crunchyroll, and you can buy the physical and digital copies of 45 manga volumes on the official Viz Media website.

Volume 47 was released on February 20th, 2026, in Japan, while the English release date will be revealed in a few months. Along with Volume 47, the series also released a special edition artbook including 64 pages in A5 format. The final Volume 48 will include only two chapters and a side story, which has yet to reveal its release date.

Yona of the Dawn Season 2 Will Continue The Group’s Journey

Image Courtesy of Kusanagi Mizuho

The first season of the anime concluded shortly after Yona, Hak, and Yoon gathered all four Dragon Warriors. However, Yona is still unable to decide her next step, and Zeno’s questions force her to plan her future ahead. While she is struggling with complex emotions, her friends stay behind her to back her up when she needs their support.

Season 2 will continue her journey as she hopes to change the Kouka Kingdom, which has been slowly dying since her father’s reign. The group will travel all across the Kingdom and beyond, unraveling the corruption and crime hidden in the streets and alleys, turning the kingdom into a better place.

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