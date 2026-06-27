Crunchyroll’s Most Divisive Anime Confirms New Season Despite Backlash

One of the most divisive anime now streaming with Crunchyroll has confirmed a new season is in the works after the launch of its big Spring 2026 finale, and fans still don’t know why it keeps getting to continue. Crunchyroll is gearing up for a new wave of anime releases coming this July as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and that means each of its Spring 2026 shows are coming to their respective ends. But some of the anime are lucky enough to keep going with new releases in the future.

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While not every anime gets to continue with a new season, there are some long running franchises that anime fans are surprised to see keep going. That’s the case for Rent-a-Girlfriend. Reiji Miyajima’s Rent-a-Girlfriend continues to be one of the wildest stories that has continued for longer than even franchises like Dragon Ball, and now it has confirmed it has been picked up for Season 6 of the anime. You can check out the announcement art for Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 6 below.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 6 Announced

Courtesy of Kadokawa

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 5 has now wrapped up this Spring with the release of its final episode, but it’s now been confirmed to continue with Season 6 of the series. No release window or date has yet to be announced as of the time of this initial reveal, but it will be adapted the Cohabitation Arc from Reiji Miyajima’s original manga series. With Rent-a-Girlfriend‘s Season 4 and 5 wrapping up the long awaited Hawaiians Arc, fans got to see some of the manga’s most notorious moments thus far that have been memed and joked about to death at this point.

Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 6 will be moving forward with its adaptation, and getting the franchise closer than ever to even more controversial makeovers and moments that we’ve gotten to see in the manga since. There’s confusion over why this franchise has now gotten through to six seasons at this point considering the controversial nature of its plot, but it’s still very popular with its audience. And the creator behind it all is nowhere near showing signs that it’s close to ending. That’s also one of its biggest issues that fans really can’t get over in its story.

Why Is Rent-a-Girlfriend So Controversial?

Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

Unlike other romantic comedies that fans might see, Rent-a-Girlfriend constantly moves in circles. Its lead characters are no closer to potentially being in a relationship than when the series began, and the more developments that take place the less they seem like they are actually fit for one another. This is why fans of the manga continue to hate on the series so much. Even when something happens that could lead to a romantic development, it’s quickly wiped away by something disastrous.

Despite all of those complaints from fans, however, Rent-a-Girlfriend still remains a very popular manga and anime franchise. It’s why the anime is ultimately continuing with season after season, and fans continuing to hate watch are also fueling it in such a way. If you wanted to see all of the chaos unfolded so far, you can catch up with the first five seasons of Rent-a-Girlfriend now streaming with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

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