Ben 10 Could Easily Make an Adult Series, Says Creator

Ben 10 has been in the news a lot lately thanks to a recent interview with creator Duncan Rouleau. The animator hasn't worked on the series since the 2016 reboot came to a close, but Rouleau has more than a few ideas when it comes to bringing Ben Tennyson back to the small screen. In Ben's history, he has been first and foremost a leading man in a series that is for younger audiences, but Duncan hopes that the universe might make a return with a more mature focus.

While Rouleau hasn't confirmed that Ben 10 has a new series in the works, the creator has plenty of ideas when it comes to the classic Cartoon Network franchise. On top of hoping to see a more mature iteration of the series, Duncan is also interested in working a project that will revisit Ben 10000. Here's what the animator had to say about potentially taking on the adult version of Ben, "Ben 10000 is a great character and deserves their own feature."

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Ben 10 on Adult Swim?

When asked if he would be willing to work on a more mature iteration of Ben 10, Rouleau seemed to be onboard with creating a series for Adult Swim, "Absolutely. It would be great to have a high stakes show that offered more mature themes. Not so interested in gore or sexual content, but dealing with emotional, social and political elements that the MCU movies deal with would be exciting."

Adult Swim taking a Cartoon Network series and giving it more mature themes isn't anything new for the programming block. Samurai Jack was brought back from the dead and its final season saw the time-traveling samurai given far bloodier battles and scenarios than what had been seen before.

If you haven't had the opportunity to watch Ben 10, you can catch various seasons streaming on MAX and Netflix. Here's how Warner Bros describes the animated series focusing on Ben Tennyson, "When 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers a mysterious, alien device called the Omnitrix, his life transforms forever! Because now he can transform into any of 10 different alien heroes, each with unique superpowers -- and all of them are ready to take on all sorts of bad guys. It's hero time! Are you ready?"

Via Cartoon Base