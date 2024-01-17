Ben 10 Is Ready to Move on From Its Original Timeline

Cartoon Network has created its fair share of original animated series in its history, but many fans hold a special place in their hearts for Ben 10. First arriving on the cable network in 2005, Ben Tennyson's adventures spanned several years across a handful of animated series. While the 2016 series was a reboot, many fans have been hoping that the original universe will make a return in the future, though creator Duncan Rouleau has some potentially bad news.

Nothing has been set in stone as of yet for a potential return of Ben 10, though rumor circulated in 2023 about a reboot. The Senior Vice President, and co-creator of Adult Swim, Jason DeMarco had stated that something was in development in a now-deleted Tweet. Considering how popular the animated series was for Cartoon Network, it seems like a safe bet that we'll one day see Ben return, though how and when is another story.

Ben 10's Original Timeline Might Be Over

Ben 10's creator, Duncan Rouleau, addressed the idea of the original continuity making a comeback in the future via a new interview, "We don't look backward. We are always looking for ways to explore and build on the idea. Early on that included following Ben as he aged, but any iterations in the future will be about discovering new ways of telling Ben's story."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the Cartoon Network classic, Ben's journey can be found across a number of streaming services. The original series is available to stream on Netflix and MAX, while the reboot is currently available to stream on the latter. Here's how the streaming services describe the original show, "When 10-year-old Ben Tennyson discovers a mysterious, alien device called the Omnitrix, his life transforms forever! Because now he can transform into any of 10 different alien heroes, each with unique superpowers -- and all of them are ready to take on all sorts of bad guys. It's hero time! Are you ready?"

