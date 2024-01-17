Ben 10 Creator Addresses Revival Rumors

Cartoon Network made its name on animation, and it churned out tons of top-notch series in its heyday. From The Powerpuff Girls to Adventure Time, the network hardly lacks hits. Other shows like Ben 10 continue to convert new fans thanks to its sci-fi setting, so it is not surprising to hear fans want more. But in a recent interview, Ben 10 creator Duncan Rouleau admitted he could share nothing about a series revival.

During a chat with Cartoon Base, Rouleau was asked whether a new Ben 10 show was in talks. The creator said he could not say anything on the matter, but Rouleau admitted there was interest in such a comeback.

"Unfortunately I cannot say. I can tell you that there is a STRONG DESIRE from both Ben 10 fans as well as the guys at Man of Action," he shared.

Of course, this update is bittersweet for Ben 10 fans. A few years back, Rouleau admitted Cartoon Network was looking into the series, and he hoped word on a revival would come before 2021 ended. No word has been shared on the teaser since, but that is hardly surprising. Cartoon Network is a part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family, and that household has undergone significant changes in the past few years. Given the company's animation purge on Max a couple years back, Ben 10 is likely not a priority, but Rouleau is not giving up on the IP.

If you are not familiar with Ben 10, you should know the animated series began in 2005. The show tells the story of Ben Tennyson who wields an item called the Omnitrix. The device is high-tech and comes from space, giving Ben the ability to transform into a number aliens. But of course, this great power leads Ben into tons of trouble as many covet the technology. Currently, Ben 10 is streaming on Max, Hulu, and Netflix. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ben Tennyson was just an average 10-year-old kid until he discovered a strange alien watch in a crashed meteorite. Called the Omnitrix, this watch gives Ben the ability to transform into any of 10 alien heroes, all the while keeping his 10-year-old personality."

What do you think about Ben 10 and its chances at a comeback?