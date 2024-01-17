Ben 10 Creator Has a Specific Spin-Off They'd Like to Make

Ben 10 remains in a state of limbo after the 2016 reboot series came to a close. In a recent interview, the creator of the beloved Cartoon Network series, Dunan Rouleau, dished some dirt as to all things Ben Tennyson. While a new series has yet to be confirmed at this point, Rouleau isn't ruling out the Omnitrix from making a comeback and revealed which character he would love to tackle should the universe make a comeback on Cartoon Network.

In a new interview with Cartoon Base, Rouleau revealed that he was hoping to revisit the adult iteration of Ben 10 known as "Ben 10000". Of course, this alternate version of the Cartoon Network character scored his name thanks to having the ability to transform into ten thousand aliens, as opposed to his younger self's limited roster. First appearing in the third season of the original animated series, this older Ben learned to master his powers that he had gained from the Omnitrix and showed what Tennyson could do when his potential was unleashed. Duncan had the following to say when it came to a potential spin-off special that would focus on the older Ben Tennyson, "Ben 10000 is a great character and deserves their own feature."

(Photo: Cartoon Network)

Ben 10000's Origin

When Ben and Gwen were whisked into the future, they came into contact with their future selves. Needless to say, they were stunned with what they discovered, especially when it came to seeing how much Ben had progressed when it came to his powers in his adulthood. The episode itself was written by Greg Weisman, who fans might know for his work on the likes of Disney's Gargoyles and Spectacular Spider-Man. With Weisman writing a new Gargoyles comic and set to return to Marvel Comics with "Spider-Men", the writer remains in action.

Aside from confirming that he would like to see Ben 10000 make a comeback, Rouleau also revealed other tidbits about the beloved animated series. While Ben 10 fans wait on word of a new animated project featuring Ben Tennyson, Rouleau stated that the idea of revisiting the original continuity with a new series might not be in the cards.

Do you want to see a special focusing on Ben's futuristic self?

Via Cartoon Base