Berserk Artist Breaks Down How They Will Continue The Series

Berserk has returned under new management, due to the tragic passing of creator Kentaro Miura, but the deceased mangaka's friends are seeking to honor his story by working hard to continue the tale of Guts, Griffith, Casca, and the other characters of this dark anime franchise. Now, one of the main artists for Studio Gaga has taken the opportunity to reassure fans and break down how the process of creating Berserk will move forward without Kentaro Miura at the helm of the series that remains a fan favorite within the anime community to this day.

On their Official Twitter Account, Doratan-Sensei, one of the biggest assistants to Miura who is set to continue the story of Berserk, has taken the opportunity to assure fans that while it might not be a "perfectly faithful reproduction" of the series, they are working their hardest to make sure that they do Miura proud:

"From this time, Berserk, whose drawing ratio was about 99.2% by Professor Kentaro Miura (about 0.8% is a staff-like drawing ratio. No, is it 1%?), 100% will be Berserk by our staff only. As stated in advance, it is not a perfect faithful reproduction, but thank you until the end. In addition, the supervision by Mr. Kouji Mori is apt. The so-called final episode was also fully explained and understood. I knew it, but I was convinced, Mr. Miura was no more than a co-author, and there were no lies of fabrications there. Therefore, it is seriously supervised by Gachi. I'll do my best."

A new anime series hasn't been confirmed by Berserk, though Japan has confirmed that the anime films that retold the story of the Golden Age Arc are set to return to television this year as a part of Berserk's Millennium Edition. While Doratan and the artists of Studio Gaga have yet to reveal how many more chapters are set to be a part of Kentaro Miura's bloody tale before it draws to a close, it seems that both Gaga and Mori are in it for the long haul to honor their deceased friend.

Via Drache_Doratan