Berserk's New Chapters Have Arrived, Here's How You Can Read Them

The day has finally arrived when Kentaro Miura's epic anime franchise returns to the pages of Young Animal, as two new chapters of Berserk have landed under the watchful eyes of writer Kouji Mori and the dedicated assistants to the creator of the Band of the Hawk, Studio Gaga. With Miura having tragically passed last year, his creative friends are taking the notes that the mangaka left for the finale of Berserk and are translating them into new installments. Now, you can read the two new chapters that see Guts and Griffith face to face once again.

In Chapter 364 of Berserk, the last installment from creator Kentaro Miura, the Moonlight Boy was revealed to actually be Griffith in disguise, with Chapters 365 and 366 diving into the carnage taking place on Elfheim as a result of Femto's arrival. Without missing a beat, Guts springs into action and allows his rage to once again control him as he attempts to strike Griffith down, unsuccessfully missing his target as he takes wild swings with the Dragon Slayer as his Berserker armor begins crawling up his skin. Unfortunately, Griffith's presence also has an effect on Casca, as she is shown suffering from some severe post-traumatic stress disorder as Elfheim is now caught in the crosshairs.

You can currently purchase the new chapters directly from Young Animal here, or pick up the magazine itself from Amazon Japan here, with the friends of Miura proving that they are truly honoring their departed friend with their current work.

If you want an idea for how these new chapters look, several panels and pages are making the rounds on Twitter as fans celebrate the return of the dark anime franchise that is often considered by many to be one of the best stories told within the medium:

While Mouri and Gaga have been tight-lipped with regards to how many chapters Berserk will reveal before it brings the story of Guts to a close, many readers are thrilled that the series is finishing the story as it began in the 1980s and has had plenty of fans hooked for decades at this point.

