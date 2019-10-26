Berserk Cosplayer Brings Perfect Guts Genderbend To Life

Perhaps there is no darker story in anime than that of Guts, Casca, and Griffith from the franchise of Berserk. Following a lone mercenary who sets himself on a demonic tale of revenge against his former best friend, the story of Guts follows the “Black Swordsman” as he slashes his way through hoards of demons and monsters to achiece his bloody vengeance. Now, one cosplayer has made a fantastic real life interpretation of the protagonist of Berserk, with his sword and Berserker armor in tow, that happens to give one of the darkest characters a genderbend!

Instagram User Opheia_Art shared her amazing cosplay that re-imagines Guts, the Berserker Armor, and the demonic dog that lives inside of the “Black Swordsman” as he travels across the countryside looking to bury his sword within Griffith, the man that betrayed his friends for power:

The Berserker armor that Guts discovers far past the events of the Eclipse acts as both a hindrance and a help to the Black Swordsman. When he dons the magical armor, he loses himself to both it and his own rage, nearly killing himself in the process. Though he is given far stronger abilities and can fight toe to toe with some of the most powerful “apostles” under Griffith’s employ, his mind is lost almost every time he gives himself completely to it.

Though the franchise’s story has always been mired in tragedy, fans were recently given a slight breath of relief, with Casca seemingly recovering her mind. Following the torments she went under during the Eclipse, Guts’ comrade and lover found herself losing her mind and following with Berserk’s protagonist in a child like state. It was only until Guts and his newly formed company of characters arrived in the land of the fairies that Casca’s mind was brought back, though the events of the Eclipse clearly still haunt her.

What do you think of this amazing genderbent cosplay of Guts from Berserk?

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.