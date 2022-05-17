Berserk Fan Creates Perfect Black Swordsman Motorcycle Gear

✖

The world of Berserk is a bleak one, with the manga series becoming a fan favorite by following the bloody adventure of Guts as he attempts to get revenge on his former best friend Griffith, but that hasn't stopped fans from creating some eye-popping fan works in the real world to honor the masterpiece from Kentaro Miura. Now, one fan has brought Guts' Berserker Armor to life by imagining what the Black Swordsman might look like if he were to trade his horse in for a motorcycle, adding a bit more technology in his fight against the Godhand.

As most Berserk fans know at this point, the creator of the series, Kentaro Miura, had tragically passed last year, leaving the story of the Band of the Hawk unfinished. While the publishers of the bleak manga, Young Animal, originally stated that they weren't certain whether the series might continue under the pens of Miura's assistants, it's been over one year since Miura's passing and it does truly seem as though chapter 364 of Berserk was its last. However, while we might never know the true ending to the story of Guts, it remains one of the greatest stories produced within the medium of manga.

Reddit User Danger Deckman shared this spot-on take of Guts in his dark Berserker armor, which would grant the Black Swordsman a major boost in fighting against the demonic Apostles created by the Godhand but would also see him receiving some wild damage as a result and nearly lose his mind in the process to boot:

While Berserk's manga might be done, there are plenty of stories that followed Guts and his merry band that have yet to be adapted into the medium of anime to date. With the 2016 adaptation not receiving a third season, thanks in part to the controversy from fans that the television series wasn't able to live up to Miura's artwork, a new project hasn't been announced but surely, the remaining passion for the franchise will one day see it return to either the small or silver screen.

What do you think of this wild new take on Guts in his Berserker armor? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Black Swordsman.