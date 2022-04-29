Berserk: Rapper Robb Banks Shares New Egg Of The King Chain

✖

The world of Berserk is one of the darkest in the history of anime, but it also happens to be one of the most beloved within the fan community as the story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk has resonated amongst many. One of those who happens to love the franchise created by Kentaro Miura happens to be rapper Robb Banks, who not only has several tattoos from the series, but also now is sporting a gold chain that is fashioned after the "Egg of the King".

As fans of Berserk know, the creator of the dark franchise, Kentaro Miura, unfortunately, passed last year before the series could come to a close. At present, the future of the manga remains uncertain, as publishers at Young Animal have yet to reveal if the last chapter from Miura will be the series' last, or if the assistants to Kentaro will pick up the torch and attempt to end the story of the Band of the Hawk. Despite Berserk potentially never releasing new chapters in the future, it's clear that the dark series has resonated amongst anime fans around the world.

Robb Banks took to his Official Twitter Account to share the gold Behelit which proves just how much of a fan of Berserk the rapper currently is, with the artist even having several tattoos from the series including the brand that sits on the likes of Guts and Casca thanks to both Griffith and the Godhand:

With the future of the manga still up in the air, there are currently no plans for the world of Berserk to return to the medium of anime, though considering just how popular the series remains, it is sure to only be a matter of time before we once again see the Band of the Hawk on the screen. Of course, the last time that we saw the series animated was quite a controversial adaptation, with Berserk 2016 receiving two seasons as many fans believed that the television series was unable to come close to the artwork of Kentaro Miura.

What do you think of Robb Banks' wild golden Behelit?