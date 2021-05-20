Berserk Fans Mourn Kentaro Miura's Passing with Emotional Memorials
Kentaro Miura may not have been known by name to all, but his influence is hard to miss in pop culture. From comics to video games and film, the artist helped redefine the world of dark fantasy with his manga Berserk. Sadly, it was confirmed recently that Miura died early this month, and fans are paying homage to the grandmaster in their own ways online.
As you can see below, sites like Twitter and Reddit have been flooded with tributes to Miura. The art community at large is mourning the tragic loss, and it has become clear how much Miura has influenced his fans. The reach of Berserk is bigger than we ever thought, and his death is being felt keenly by all.
Now, the fandom is coming together to highlight Miura's work and legacy as they grieve from afar. Berserk's cultural footprint marks one of his biggest memorials, and fans are flocking to read the series now. In fact, the manga has shot up on top-selling lists at Amazon, and conversation about Berserk is still rising.
For those who don't know Miura, the man was born in Chiba, Japan back in July 1966. The artist found his love of art at a young age as he made his first manga at 10 years old. By the time he reached high school, Miura was a very skilled artist who even worked under the creator of Hajime no Ippo for some time. By 1988, Miura published his prototype of Berserk before it was serialized the following year. He continued his work on Berserk up until this death along with a few standalone titles. Ultimately, the artist passed away in early May 2021 at the age of 54.
Our thoughts are with Kentaro's loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.
Never Taken for Granted
Goodbye Kentarō Miura, Your influence will forever remain in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/c4JKuU5BcJ— Gerph 🦈 (@gerph_art) May 20, 2021
An Absolute Legend
RIP to Kentaro Miura, truly one of the greatest to ever do it pic.twitter.com/SubD7E2eUp— Will 🦥 Menaker (@willmenaker) May 20, 2021
A Devastating Loss
I still can't believe it, this broke my heart. His art means a world to me.— dandonfuga (@dandonfuga) May 20, 2021
To me he will remain as the greatest mangaka.
May he rest in peace.#KentaroMiura pic.twitter.com/t96yf3mY0V
A Legacy Well Loved
but what an incredible legacy. thank you for everything, and rest in peace, Kentaro Miura. pic.twitter.com/XCiRvaSRkp— Erin Vest (@swordandsnore) May 20, 2021
An Otherworldly Gift
Kentaro Miura was really one of a kind.— SOUL (@SoulKingLives) May 20, 2021
Pen was sent from the heavens! pic.twitter.com/5p7hr6NNfW
Gone Too Soon
rest in peace kentaro miura. this one really hurts #Berserk pic.twitter.com/OlMeq4xMir— vy 🍙 (@vytamiins) May 20, 2021
Always In Our Hearts
Rest In Peace to a very legendary mangaka, Kentaro Miura. His work has been nothing short of amazing, and deserves all the praise it gets and more. You won’t be forgotten. 🥀🖤🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/a01upvsLuW— SENPAI KEV🥀 (@SenpaiKevXO) May 20, 2021