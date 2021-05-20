Berserk Fans Mourn Kentaro Miura's Passing with Emotional Memorials

Kentaro Miura may not have been known by name to all, but his influence is hard to miss in pop culture. From comics to video games and film, the artist helped redefine the world of dark fantasy with his manga Berserk. Sadly, it was confirmed recently that Miura died early this month, and fans are paying homage to the grandmaster in their own ways online.

As you can see below, sites like Twitter and Reddit have been flooded with tributes to Miura. The art community at large is mourning the tragic loss, and it has become clear how much Miura has influenced his fans. The reach of Berserk is bigger than we ever thought, and his death is being felt keenly by all.

(Photo: Dark Horse)

Now, the fandom is coming together to highlight Miura's work and legacy as they grieve from afar. Berserk's cultural footprint marks one of his biggest memorials, and fans are flocking to read the series now. In fact, the manga has shot up on top-selling lists at Amazon, and conversation about Berserk is still rising.

For those who don't know Miura, the man was born in Chiba, Japan back in July 1966. The artist found his love of art at a young age as he made his first manga at 10 years old. By the time he reached high school, Miura was a very skilled artist who even worked under the creator of Hajime no Ippo for some time. By 1988, Miura published his prototype of Berserk before it was serialized the following year. He continued his work on Berserk up until this death along with a few standalone titles. Ultimately, the artist passed away in early May 2021 at the age of 54.

Our thoughts are with Kentaro's loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.