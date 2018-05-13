Fans Share Their Love For Anime’s Best Moms

Anime is full of some of the best moms in fiction, and now that it’s Mother’s Day fans have been thinking about all of their favorite moms. Naturally, this ranges from all sorts of series across many years.

Best moms include recent favorites like Midoriya’s mom Inko in My Hero Academia, Nami’s Bell-mere in One Piece, Naruto’s mom Kushina from Naruto, Chi-Chi, Bulma, and Android 18 from the Dragon Ball series, and many others.

The best anime moms come in all different shapes, sizes, and personalities, and while these fans don’t capture the love for them all (it would be impossible to, really) it is nice to look back and worship the best.

Read on to see what fans have to say about their favorite anime moms and let us know your favorites in the comments!

