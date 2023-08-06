Anime has been on quite the tear this year, and 2023 has already had some of the best opening theme sequences debuted with the series thus far! 2023 has seen some of the biggest and most popular new anime releases yet with not only some highly anticipated new adaptations, but brand new originals and big returning franchises that fans have flocked to so far. But none of these series would even have made their mark without a cool opening theme sequence to help kick it off and get fans into the mood for what they are going to see in any particular anime project.

Good thing that 2023 has already had its fair share of notable and great opening theme sequences as there are quite a few that are certainly going to make it to the top of the year lists when 2023 is all wrapped up. This selection below of some of the best anime openings of 2023 so far is nowhere near comprehensive as there are still plenty of shows that will need to be watched, but here are some that you should check out now to get started.

The Best Anime Openings of 2023 (So Far)

"Idol" by YOASOBI

What's the Anime: Oshi no Ko

What's the Anime About: "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

Where to Watch: You can find Oshi no Ko exclusively streaming with HIDIVE.

"Ao no Sumika" by Tatsuya Kitani

What's the Anime: Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

What's the Anime About: "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."

Where to Watch: You can find Jujutsu Kaisen exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.

"STARS" by w.o.d

What's the Anime: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 – The Separation

What's the Anime About: "When a new enemy appears, Substitute Soul Reaper Ichigo Kurosaki jumps back into the battlefield with his Zanpakuto to help those in need."

Where to Watch: You can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War exclusively streaming with Hulu.

"Shinda!" by Masayoshi Oishi

What's the Anime: The Legendary Hero is Dead!

What's the Anime About: "In a world of monsters and magic, Sion, the local hero, is on his way to save the world from demons. Well, that was the plan until he fell into a pit dug by a sleazy villager, Touka, and died! After hiding the accident, Touka goes to bed as usual but wakes up feeling…different. Somehow he's in Sion's body! Now, the fate of the world is in his hands. What could go wrong?"

Where to Watch: You can find The Legendary Hero is Dead! exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll.

"innocent arrogance" by BiSh

What's the Anime: Heavenly Delusion

What's the Anime About: "In the year 2024, grotesque monsters lurk amongst the ruins of Japan, while remaining people scrape together what they can to survive. Kiruko accepts a mysterious woman's dying wish to take a boy named Maru to a place called Heaven."

Where to Watch: You can find Heavenly Delusion exclusively streaming with Hulu.

What have been your favorite anime openings of 2023 so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!