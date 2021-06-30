Anime Fans Rank the Best Spring 2021 Series

✖

When it comes to anime, there were a ton of solid offerings this spring. A slew of new and returning shows took over television to the delight of millions. As the summer season prepares to go live, it is only right for fans to reflect on how the spring cour treated them. And thanks to a new poll, fans in Japan have signaled their top shows of spring 2021.

The ranking comes courtesy of AnimeAnime, a popular site in Japan dedicated to all things otaku. It was there fans were polled on the best shows of the spring cour, and their answers did not disappoint. The poll has crowned the top three picks, and they may just surprise you.

According to fans in Japan, the top show happens to be Backflip!! as the series debuted in April. The original series follows a group of high school students as they compete in gymnastics, so fans of Free! Iwatobi Swim Club will find this sort of show familiar.

The second spot went to Vivy - Fluorite Eye's Song which debuted in April under Wit Studios. The sci-fi series follows an AI known as Vivi who is tasked by her creators to make others happy with her music, but things get wild when a time-traveler from the future arrives to warn the songstress of a brewing war.

And finally, the third spot goes to My Hero Academia. The returning series powered through another season premiere this year as season five went live. Despite a slow start, the superhero series has picked up traction with an arc focused on Endeavor's agency, so fans have plenty more to look forward to as Izuku carries the show into the summer.

