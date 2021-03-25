Crunchyroll Reveals Spring 2021 Anime Line-Up

✖

The time has come for a new anime season, and it looks like Crunchyroll is going to be fully loaded for this spring. If you did not know, April marks the start of the spring anime cour, but it is starting a little early thanks to My Hero Academia this week. In honor of the big hurrah, Crunchyroll has confirmed its full spring 2021 lineup of simulcasts, and some big hitters are joining the site for fans.

As you can see down below, there is a list of each new simulcast coming to Crunchyroll for the spring 2021 season. You can find full availability details and posters through the streaming service here.

CARDFIGHT!! VANGUARD OVERDRESS: Get ready for more card battles with Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress, with character designs by CLAMP!

DON’T TOY WITH ME, MISS NAGATORO: Nagatoro loves teasing and getting a reaction out of her older male classmate, but to what end!?

FAIRY RANMARU: If you need your heart healed, call up Bar F and the magical boys who turn into fairies to soothe the souls of their customers!

FAREWELL, MY DEAR CRAMER: From the creator of Your Lie in April comes a story of girls who aim to become soccer stars!

FRUITS BASKET THE FINAL SEASON: Prepare for one last outing with Tohru and the Soma family as the series concludes in Fruits Basket The Final Season.

HIGEHIRO: AFTER BEING REJECTED, I SHAVED AND TOOK IN A HIGH SCHOOL RUNAWAY: One night, a man named Yoshida meets a high school runaway named Sayu. With nowhere else to go, Yoshida lets Sayu stay with him.

HOW NOT TO SUMMON A DEMON LORD Ω: Sakamoto Takuma, Shera, Rem, and the whole party return for more battles and tales in How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Ω!

I’VE BEEN KILLING SLIMES FOR 300 YEARS AND MAXED OUT MY LEVEL: One immortal witch spends 300 years killing simple slimes...and ends up maxing out their experience level!

JORAN THE PRINCESS OF SNOW AND BLOOD: In an alternate 1931, the Tokugawa family still rules Japan, and one young woman is on a quest for revenge.

KOIKIMO: "Koikimo" is based on the manga of the same name by Mogusu, which was serialized in Ichijinsha's Comic POOL since 2015.

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON 5: Deku and Class 1-A continue their hero training and unleash new powers in the latest season of My Hero Academia!

ODDTAXI: One odd taxi driver will take you wherever you want to go, as well as listen to your troubles along the way.

OSAMAKE: ROMCOM WHERE THE CHILDHOOD FRIEND WON’T LOSE: After a set of rejections, a rivalry begins between one high schooler's childhood friend and his first crush!

THE SLIME DIARIES: Take a look! It's in a Slime Book! Enjoy all of Rimuru and his friends' daily adventures in The Slime Diaries!

THOSE SNOW WHITE NOTES: After the death of his grandfather, one young shamisen players look to find the sound that resonates his soul.

TO YOUR ETERNITY: In a desolate village, one boy meets a wolf who both set out together on a journey across the excruciating arctic terrain.

TOKYO REVENGERS: One young man time-leaps back to his middle school days where he vows to protect his friends against dangerous delinquents!

ZOMBIE LAND SAGA REVENGE (SEASON 2): The legendary zombie idols from Saga Prefecture are resurrected and out for REVENGE in the next season of ZOMBIE LAND SAGA!

What do you make of this Spring 2021 lineup? Are you planning to check any of these shows this spring?