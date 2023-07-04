New Black Butler Anime Debuts First Trailer, Poster

Black Butler is coming back for a new anime, and to celebrate has debuted its first trailer and poster for the new episodes! It's been ten years since the Black Butler TV anime series ended its run. Although there were a few OVA specials and even a feature film released in the years since, fans of Yana Toboso's original Black Butler manga have been holding out hope for a proper return from the anime. Thankfully that very long wait will soon be over as a Black Butler revival season is currently in the works for a release next year!

Taking the stage during their special panel at Anime Expo 2023 to hype up all of the new anime coming to their streaming service in the near future, Crunchyroll announced that a new season of Black Butler is now in the works for a release in 2024. Billed as a continuation of the anime rather than a reboot, Black Butler has debuted a new trailer (which you can check out in the video above) and a new poster showing off the first look at what this new take on the classic anime will look like:

(Photo: CloverWorks)

What to Know for Black Butler Season 4

Black Butler's new season will be directed by Kenjiro Okada for studio CloverWorks. Hiroyuki Yoshino will serve as the head writer, Yumi Shimizu will be providing the character designs, and Ryo Kawasaki will be composing the music. The first two returning members of the voice cast have been confirmed as well with Daisuke Ono returning as Sebastian Michaelis and Maaya Sakamoto returning as Ciel Phantomhive.

Touted as a continuation of the original anime rather than a brand new reboot, now is the perfect opportunity to catch up. You can currently find the first two seasons of Black Butler now streaming with Hulu (and all three seasons streaming with Funimation's library), and the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from the classic anime series, Black Butler is teased as such:

"Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they'll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil."

