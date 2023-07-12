Black Butler Director Breaks Silence on Anime's Revival

What a time to be alive, Black Butler fans. It has been more than a decade since the anime rolled out new episodes, but that is all going to change next year. 2024 will mark the return of Black Butler as reports confirmed an anime revival is in the works. This new season will bring Sebastian back to TV, and now, the anime's director is breaking their silence on the order.

Not long ago, Kenjiro Okada, the director of Black Butler, shared a note with fans regarding the anime's return. It was there the exec asked fans to open their hearts to this new take on Black Butler as new cast and crew members are preparing to tackle Yana Yoboso's hit series.

"A new Black Butler anime series is about to begin. With a different production company and staff than you've seen before, we're creating an all-new Black Butler anime experience. I hope viewers will enjoy the story of Sebastian, Ciel, and company as well as the atmosphere of late nineteenth-century England. Please look forward to this new journey into Black Butler's world," Okada shared.

As you can imagine, Black Butler fans are already eating up this update. No one could have guessed a revival of Black Butler was in the works, but CloverWorks surprised the fandom earlier this month. During Anime Expo, the new season was announced by Crunchyroll with a 2024 release window. After so long in hibernation, the Black Butler fandom was quick to awake after the news dropped, and now interested in the dark comedy is higher than ever.

If you need to know more about Black Butler, you can always find the original anime streaming on Crunchyroll. For more details, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they'll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil. They're a rare sight, these two: the Butler who dismembers with dazzling cutlery and the Young Master who carries the devil's marking. Rest assured that wherever they may be headed, it'll be one hell of a ride."

