Black Butler 2024 Anime Shares New Trailer, Poster

Black Butler is ready for another close-up. It has been years since the series stepped out with any new content, but the hit anime is far from over. Earlier this summer, reports went live confirming a new Black Butler anime was on its way, and now we have been given a new look at the comeback.

As you can see below, a new poster and trailer were released for Black Butler's new season. Following the anime's last release in 2017, Aniplex is putting together a comeback worthy of the Phantomhive family. The TV anime is getting a fourth season, and its story will tackle a very popular arc.

Meet Weston College's Prefect 4.



Black Butler: Public School Arc arrives on Crunchyroll in 2024! pic.twitter.com/OpmxKZlMpX — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) September 10, 2023

After all, Black Butler season four plans on adapting the Public School arc. The new trailer and poster for Black Butler highlight some of the new faces well met in this arc. Right now, Black Butler season four is expected to launch in 2024, so series newcomers will want to familiarize themselves with Ciel and Sebastian ASAP.

Right now, you can watch Black Butler online thanks to Hulu and Crunchyroll. The hit anime dates back to October 2008, so it has almost been 20 years since Sebastian took over television. So if you want to know more about the demon butler and his master, you can read the official synopsis for Black Butler below:

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

"Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they'll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil. They're a rare sight, these two: the Butler who dismembers with dazzling cutlery and the Young Master who carries the devil's marking. Rest assured that wherever they may be headed, it'll be one hell of a ride."

What do you think about this latest look at Black Butler? Are you excited to see this big anime comeback? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!