Black Butler: Public School Arc Shares Dark New Trailer

It's been a long time coming. For years now, Black Butler has kept fans waiting in the wings, but the anime will change all of that soon enough. Last summer, we learned Black Butler was returning to television with a new anime season. Now, we are weeks out from the show's return, and Black Butler: Public School Arc has just posted a new trailer.

As you can see above, the new trailer for Black Butler: Public School Arc starts dark enough. Fans are thrust into the work of academia, but there is more going on at this school than lessons. It will fall to Ciel and Sebastian to figure out what's lurking behind the school and its facade. So of course, their mission will not be an easy one.

The trailer for Black Butler's comeback proves CloverWorks is ready to test its mettle on Yana Toboso's hit series. By the reel's end, we learn the anime comeback has also found a launch date. Black Butler: Public School Arc will release in Japan on April 13th. So if you are not caught up with the dark fantasy, you have some time to catch up.

After all, Black Butler got its start on television in Fall 2008. The original series was hosted by A-1 Pictures, and it became a quick hit with season two following in 2010. Black Butler carried on with new projects off and on through 2017 before taking an extended break. Now, Ciel is ready to resurface with a new show. You can catch up on Black Butler on Crunchyroll while we wait for its new season to launch. So for those who want more information on Black Butler, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they'll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil."

