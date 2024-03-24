Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 Teaser Sets Fall Release

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online is coming back for Season 2, and the new anime has set its Fall 2024 release window with a new teaser trailer and poster! The Sword Art Online franchise is currently in the works on its next big movie, but while fans are waiting, there is thankfully a new Sword Art Online anime continuation coming our way this year anyway. Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online was a special spin-off anime project set in the Gun Gale Online game introduced in the main anime's second season, and introduced a whole new group of characters.

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online's first season wrapped up its run back in 2018, and now the series proved to be such a success that it's coming back with another season! Season 2 of Sword Art Online Alternative previously announced it would be hitting some time later this year, but the newest update from Aniplex during Anime Japan 2024 has revealed that the anime will premiere in October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. You can check out the newest teaser trailer in the video above, and the newest poster for Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online below:

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online II



What to Know for Sword Art Online Alternative

Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online Season 2 will be premiering later this October as part of the Fall 2024 anime schedule. Masayuki Sakoi will be returning from the first season to direct for Studio 3Hz, Yosuke Kuroda will be handling the scripts, and Yoshio Kosakai will be designing the characters. Returning cast members for the new season include the likes of Tomori Kusunoki as Llenn, Yoko Hikasa as Pitohui, Chinatsu Akasaki as Fukaziroh, and Kazayuki Okitsu as M confirmed thus far.

You can catch up with the first season of the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu, and they tease Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online as such, "In the world of guns and steel that is Gun Gale Online, LLENN has been a devoted, female solo player. She is obsessed with two things: donning herself entirely in pink and honing her skills with consistent game play. She soon discovers her love for hunting other players (a.k.a. PK), soon to be known as the 'Pink Devil.' Meanwhile, LLENN meets a beautiful yet mysterious player, Pitohui, and the two click right away. Doing as she is told by Pitohui, she enters the Squad Jam group battle."

Are you excited to see Sword Art Online Alternative return later this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!