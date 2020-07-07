Black Clover Fans are Hyped Over the Anime's Return

Black Clover was one of the major weekly anime productions put on hold due to the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and after months of hiatus, fans are hyped to see new episodes of the anime make their return to screens! With Japan's state of emergency officially lifting over a month ago, more anime has made its return to TV and now Black Clover has joined the pack at last. The returning episode of the series drops us right back into a two-parter in the middle of the Black Bulls' training with the Crimson Lions, too!

Now that the anime has officially returned with new episodes, it can continue on its current arc completely original to the anime series. Taking place within the six month training period before the fight against the Spade Kingdom begins, fans of the anime will get to see how the Magic Knights prepared themselves for the upcoming threat currently unfolding in the manga.

This arc was completely skipped over in Yuki Tabata's original telling, so this means we'll be seeing plenty of brand new adventures over the next few weeks! Read on to see what fans are saying about Black Clover's big return, and let us know what you think! Excited to see the anime tackle this training arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!