Black Clover Fans are Hyped Over the Anime's Return
Black Clover was one of the major weekly anime productions put on hold due to the complications of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and after months of hiatus, fans are hyped to see new episodes of the anime make their return to screens! With Japan's state of emergency officially lifting over a month ago, more anime has made its return to TV and now Black Clover has joined the pack at last. The returning episode of the series drops us right back into a two-parter in the middle of the Black Bulls' training with the Crimson Lions, too!
Now that the anime has officially returned with new episodes, it can continue on its current arc completely original to the anime series. Taking place within the six month training period before the fight against the Spade Kingdom begins, fans of the anime will get to see how the Magic Knights prepared themselves for the upcoming threat currently unfolding in the manga.
This arc was completely skipped over in Yuki Tabata's original telling, so this means we'll be seeing plenty of brand new adventures over the next few weeks! Read on to see what fans are saying about Black Clover's big return, and let us know what you think! Excited to see the anime tackle this training arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Black Clover is Finally Back, Baby!
BLACK CLOVER IS BACK WITH EPISODE 133 🔥🔥🔥
P.S: I'm still at the intro pic.twitter.com/ndyC79WEjK— 「Hamza」 (@HamzaMacabago) July 7, 2020
We're All Happy!
Love it or hate it
I am so happy that the Black Clover anime is finally back pic.twitter.com/T6XWkfuWYC— Liam (Silvamillion Clover)🍀 (@LiamWC_97) July 7, 2020
It Was a Great Return Too!
How was Black Clover Episode 133. For me it was lit 🔥🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/94cUDgvhI7— Charmy (@Charmy_4Ever) July 7, 2020
Noelle's Just Like Her Mom Now!
Like Mother like daughter ❤️— d o n n a 🎨 (@iluvluvnutella) July 7, 2020
Acier and Noelle Silva#ブラッククローバー#BlackClover pic.twitter.com/NA8UZu7acH
Leo Was FIRE
Today's Black Clover was NICE! loved the interactions, funny moments, BUT DAMN LEO!!! His new spells are very cool, no sakuga cuts but VERY GOOD visuals anyways!— ⚔️🍀 ライヤン｡ 🍀⚔️ (@rayy__san) July 7, 2020
LEO SZN 🔥🔥🔥🔥🦁🦁🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/sg6lf8602M
What Did You Think of Leo's New Spell?
The black clover episode was good, Leo's and Asta's rivalry was pretty good here. Leo did get impulsive at times and did feel hurt whenever he needed to survive and everyone risked their lives. And when things went bad leo did somewhat feel bad. Thats also what kinda pushed him pic.twitter.com/wGlmhdoJD2— Flameman #BLM (@Flamesage19) July 7, 2020
That Good Asta x Noelle Though
Astelle ❤️ #BlackClover pic.twitter.com/LeO8FulA3q— Nick | Noelle Nation (@Nickp_02) July 7, 2020
But...How Can You Not?
Thank you Tatsuya Yoshihara for providing us with episodes like this really fulfills my heart in Black Clover Episode 133 HOW CAN YOU NOT SHIP ASTA X NOELLE pic.twitter.com/rfGzX1eaj3— SGSAMII 🍀 (@SGSAMII) July 7, 2020
