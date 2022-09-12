Black Clover Reveals Black Bulls' Reaction to SPOILER's Death

Black Clover is setting the stage for the final holy war of Yuki Tabata's original manga series so far, and the newest chapter of the series has revealed how the Black Bulls feel about Asta's proposed death! The final arc of the series got off with an explosive start as Asta took on Lucius Zogratis as the villain made his move on the Clover Kingdom. This fight unfortunately revealed just how much weaker Asta is than this new foe, and their fight ended with the Magic Knights thinking that Asta has died at the hands of the villain's power. But not everyone is convinced just yet.

The newest chapters of the series have seen how Yuno and the other Magic Knights are trying to get themselves ready for Judgment Day with the knowledge that Asta has supposedly died, and the newest chapter of the series saw Nacht delivering the news to Asta's Black Bulls squad themselves. But while the others were quick to fall into despair over the fact that Asta had been killed, the last thing the squad wants to believe is that Asta was defeated, let alone killed. In fact, it's kicked off their next big endeavor.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 337 of Black Clover sees Nacht heading back to the Black Bulls' hideout and the Vice Captain breaks the news to them that Asta has died. Noting that Asta took a lethal looking wound and erased with spatial magic, the facts of the situation could really only mean one thing. But at the same time, regardless of the facts neither Nacht or the others can shake the fact that they believe Asta is still alive. Without seeing his corpse and getting a confirmation for themselves, the Black Bulls refuse to accept it.

In fact, now they have kicked off a new journey to find him. Luckily, Asta isn't dead at all but instead was transported to Yami's original home country of the Land of the Sun. Asta himself is getting ready to get much stronger in order to be ready for a rematch against Lucius, and with the rest of his squad now looking for him, it won't be too much longer until we get an emotional reunion between all of them.

How do you feel about the Black Bulls' reaction to Asta's supposed death? Do you think they will be the ones that find him and bring him back for the final battle?