Black Clover Adds New Limits to Asta's Devil Form

The fight against Dante of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad has been dominating the last few Black Clover chapters, and while Asta has reached a new version of his Devil form transformation the newest chapter of the series has also revealed a new set of limits to this power. Asta's Devil transformation has been one of the central mysteries of the series as we learn pretty late into its run that this form actually hurt Asta's body the more he used it. But now that he's begun channeling even more power into himself, those consequences on his body are even more severe.

In order to better help Captain Yami defeat Dante in the previous chapter of the series, Asta had talked to the Devil within him and bargained to get more power from it. The Devil agrees to do so and channel more of his power into Asta's arm, and while this gives Asta a boost in power (as well as upgrade his right arm to a much more Devilish exterior) it now has a limit of 50 seconds.

Chapter 259 of the series begins with the Devil inside of Asta explaining that he now has 50 seconds. Because the Devil is no longer holding back his anti-magic power, and is actively flooding it into Asta's body, Asta's body will not last beyond these 50 seconds. When the two of them made the contract in the previous chapter, the Devil warned Asta that Asta would be giving up an arm to do this and now we can see the immediate consequences of this as Asta's body now has this strict time limit.

There are several questions still left unanswered about this limit, however. Is the 50 second time limit going to be permanent? Will Asta be able to use a weaker version of his Devil Form without the extra boost from giving up his arm? Is his arm going to be permanently changed when not in battle? But the major question here above all is whether or not this dangerous trade off is going to be worth it? Asta made this decision in the heat of battle without much thought for what comes after this fight, so how will this impact him for the rest of the series?

