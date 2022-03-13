Black Clover Cliffhanger Unlocks Asta’s Next Devil Union Form

Black Clover has made a major change to Asta’s Devil Union mode with the final moments of the newest chapter! The Spade Kingdom Raid arc has reached its climax in Yuki Tabata’s original manga series, and Asta and a very surprising team of fighters is making their last stand against the Supreme Devil Lucifero. The devil has proven to be far too strong for Asta’s standard abilities, and although he’s managed to hurt Lucifero with his anti-magic it still was nowhere near enough. That made the fight in the newest chapter all the more hopeless.

Asta himself has been beaten pretty badly to this point and although he and Liebe’s Devil Union has been shown to be strong enough to take down some top tier devils (and even hurt Lucifero), it still was nowhere near enough for this fight. This hopelessness has even had an impact on Liebe himself, but as Asta realizes what Liebe is truly fighting for the two of them take their support of one another to the next level and unlock a new version of their Devil Union that comes with five horns instead of four.

https://twitter.com/Valdezology/status/1503099104175566852?s=20&t=6WPm1sYojJHTFQW3kcGbcw

The appearance of a fifth horn sprouting from Asta’s Devil Union form at the end of Chapter 326 is a pretty big deal. While we don’t really know the intricacies of how the devils themselves organize their respective tiers of power, one major clue we have gotten has been the number of horns on each of their heads. Lucifero, for example, only has four at the moment. This fifth horn on Asta could signify that Asta has now reached a higher tier of power than Lucifero thanks to his efforts with Liebe in the newest chapter, and that might be what brings this fight to an end.

If that’s not the case, it’s also clear that Asta and Liebe are now working together on a level better than they were before. Asta sees a look into Liebe’s memories of Licita’s death (with the tragic irony being that he has no idea that he’s looking at his own mother with these memories), and thus reaches to Liebe one more time. Offering more emotional support for his brother than ever before, and Liebe in turn opening his heart further to Asta outside of their base partnership, the two of them have reached a better version of unity.

This is reflected in the fifth horn, and hopefully is reflected in a much stronger reservoir of power. What do you think? How do you feel about Asta's new version of the Devil Union? Do you think this is going to be enough to take down Lucifero once and for all?