Black Clover Cliffhanger Sets Up the Series’ Coolest Team Up Yet

Black Clover is readying for the series’ biggest team up yet with the final moments from the newest chapter of the series! Yuki Tabata’s original manga series has reached the climax of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc as the efforts from each of the Magic Knights have failed to yield any kind of real results in the fight against the supreme devil Lucifero thus far. Previous chapters have only raised the stakes even higher as each of the fighters have been giving their all only to be easily pushed aside by the devil’s overwhelming power, but it’s not over yet.

There was a light of hope as Yami returned to the battlefield, and after being freed from the Advent of Qliphoth, Yami has been feeling surprisingly much stronger than he was before. His return to the fight in the previous chapters have given the Magic Knights a much needed second wind against Lucifero, and the final moments of the newest chapter actually teases that the “final” showdown of the arc is coming our way as the series promises a team up between Asta, Yuno, Nacht and Yami all trying to take down Lucifero in one final effort.

Chapter 324 of Black Clover continues Yami’s efforts against Lucifero, and while his new sword is certainly impressive, he and Nacht are still struggling against the supreme devil. Their tag team ultimately reveals that the two of them make each other stronger thanks to how compatible their respective magic abilities are, and with that team up are able to deal some actual damage to Lucifero. He in fact acknowledges them for this effort, and now vows to fight a lot more seriously from here on out. He’s even standing differently to further boast this as well.

But while Yami and Nacht were keeping Lucifero occupied, Nero had actually healed up Asta and Yuno in the process. With these two young fighters ready to make their comeback, Yami and Nacht make way for this team up as all four of them vow to work together to take on the devil in the next chapter. Now it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not this team up will be the one to take them to victory at the end of all this.

What do you think? Are you ready to see Black Clover's biggest team up yet? What are you hoping to see from all four of these fighters working together against Lucifero?