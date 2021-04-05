Black Clover Gives Asta's Demon-Destroyer Major Upgrade

✖

Black Clover gave Asta's Demon-Destroyer sword a major upgrade with the newest chapter of the series! The anime might have come to an end, but the fights against the Spade Kingdom are really only getting started. After seeing Nacht struggle to deal any kind of damage to the twin high ranking devils in the latest string of chapters of the series, Asta managed to save Nacht just in time by swooping in while using his full Devil Union form. Although we have gotten to see how much stronger Asta has become with this form, the newest chapter gives us our best example yet.

The newest chapter of the series picks up immediately after Asta swoops in to save Nacht from Lilith and Naamah, and it's here that he gets to show off more of his Devil Union mode with Liebe. While before he was able to take down with a massive devil with just his base sword, this newest fight has led him to unleashing his third blade variant, Demon-Destroyer. It's here we get to see it's big upgrade.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 288 of the series begins Asta's counter attack against the devil twins, and understanding the time limit his Devil Union control currently has, he has trouble landing a hit on the two of them since the devils are able to phase in an out of physical bodies with their magic. To combat this, Asta uses the Demon-Destroyer which can cut through causality of a spell. But now it's much stronger with the Devil Union in effect.

Now having a large circle on its hilt, Asta's Causality Break is able to completely erase the magic around the devil twins. This completely exposes their bodies, and takes them by surprise. Asta uses this surprise to then follow up this attack with a clean swipe of his sword that cuts Naamah quickly in half as the chapter comes to an end.

With this move, Asta's "Demon-Destroyer" sword lives up to its name, and seeing as how Asta's swords have been upgraded with his Devil Union, it does beg the question of how much the others in his possession have improved as well. As this fight continues, we'll definitely see that put to the test. But what do you think?

How do you feel about Asta's new sword upgrade? Curious to see the others in action next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!