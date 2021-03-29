Black Clover Cliffhanger Impresses with a Major Asta Save

✖

Black Clover impressed with a major Asta's save with its newest chapter's cliffhanger! The anime run might be coming to an end soon, but at least Yuki Tabata's original manga release is continuing through the second intense half of the Spade Kingdom arc. The previous few chapters have seen Nacht in his toughest battle yet against two high ranking devils of the underworld, and through this fight we have come to learn that much more about what makes him tick as a person. With the newest chapter, however, Nacht reaches his limits. Thankfully, it's not long before Asta comes in to save the day.

Chapter 287 of the series sees Nacht continue to push as hard as he can against the devil twins, and although he does succeed in pushing beyond his limits and using his strongest techniques yet, but just when he loses hope at the end of the chapter he also realizes that there's really only one thing that can fight off the devils, Asta's anti-magic. Proving him correct, Asta comes in at the cliffhanger with a huge save.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The chapter sees Nacht try out some new tricks as he uses two of his devils in a single union, and this was to enact a spell he thought the devils would not be able to counter because it doesn't "physically" exist. But the devils prove too powerful for even this as their ice and fire magic burn through even concepts of magic itself. While this seems overpowered, Nacht starts to lose hope as he wonders whether the humans could actually defeat the devils of the underworld.

Soon Asta rushes in and manages to not only save Nacht, but is the first one to deal real damage to the devil twins by cutting off one of their arms. It's here Nacht gets hopeful again and realizes anti-magic really might be the only thing that could defeat the underworld as a whole. So although the devils' magic appears to be broken, Asta's anti-magic erasure makes it a non-factor.

But the real question from here on out is whether or Asta will be able to use his Devil Union long enough to defeat these twins and the other powerful opponents to come. What do you think? How did you feel about Asta's last minute Nacht save? Curious to see how the rest of this fight turns out? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!