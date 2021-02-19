Black Clover Finally Shows Asta's Heroic Side to the Clover Kingdom

✖

Black Clover's finally let Asta show off his power to the citizens of the Clover Kingdom with the newest chapter! Asta started out the series with the proclamation that he will one day be the Wizard King of the Clover Kingdom, and while he has done some great work fighting alongside the Black Bulls, he has admittedly not had a lot of chances to shine in front of the Clover Kingdom. As they see it, he's the root of their recent troubles since the events of the Reincarnation arc and the fight with the Elves.

The devils of the Spade Kingdom only painted an even worse picture for Asta as he relies on his anti-magic abilities from his devil, but the newest chapter of the series changes that as the citizens of the Clover Kingdom finally get a chance to see Asta in his full glory as he uses his new Devil Union form to defeat a giant demon nearly destroying their kingdom.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 282 of the series picks up from the massive cliffhanger that saw the Wizard King and the other Clover Kingdom knights failing to make a dent in the attacking giant demon. But Asta arrives in his Devil Union form just in time to completely negate the demon's massive mana blast. Facing off the demon right in front of Damnatio (which is important considering Damnatio tried to execute him just an arc prior), he begins to emit a devil aura.

But while some in the Clover Kingdom are scared to see this giant shadow, Asta's friends, family, and Clover Kingdom knight rivals all see that he's the one fighting against the demon. As Klaus and the others root him on, Asta rouses himself to not only cut off the demon's arms but slice the giant monster completely in half. The people of the kingdom see how he's able to take down the giant in one clean slice.

Asta can't rest of his laurels too much as he's aiming directly for the Spade Kingdom next as the chapter comes to a close. But this will be huge in recognizing the young fighter as a proper hero moving forward. But what do you think? Does this chapter bring Asta closer to becoming the Wizard King someday? It's hard to argue against a huge victory like this, right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!