Black Clover Debuts Asta's Strongest Form Yet

Black Clover debuted Asta's strongest form yet with the newest chapter of the series! The war with the Spade Kingdom is now making its way through its second phase, and Asta had been previously teased as playing one of the most crucial roles in the rematch against the Dark Triad. With Nacht taking Asta under his wing and getting him to successfully complete a Devil Binding Ritual with his devil, Asta's full Devil Union mode had been teased several chapters prior before Nacht and the Clover Kingdom captains made their raid on the Spade Kingdom to save Yami and Vangeance.

Following several fakeout reveals and teases, Chapter 282 of the series has finally debuted Asta's full Devil Union form. Unlike his previous devilish transformations in the past, this one is a complete transformation that is reflected throughout his entire body rather than just select parts of it. It's revealed to have power befitting of this new look as well:

(Photo: Viz Media)

Picking up from the massive cliffhanger from the previous chapter that saw Asta and Liebe charging straight at the giant demon attacking the Clover Kingdom, Chapter 282 of the series begins with the full reveal of Asta's Devil Union mode. While it indeed is much stronger and morphs his entire body as he and Liebe merged together, Asta reveals that he only has access to this form for five minutes thus far.

He and Liebe only had a short time to not only achieve the form, but master it to the point where he can draw on it at will. So the time limit seems like the trade off for now. The Wizard King, Damnatio, and the Clover Kingdom citizens then witness Asta as he uses his anti-magic abilities to take down the giant demon with relative ease as Asta cuts straight through its body.

He has yet to reveal if this new form comes with any new techniques or weapons due to how fast he took down this demon, but the end of the chapter teases that Asta will be heading to the Spade Kingdom next. It won't be long before we see Asta test the limits of this new form.