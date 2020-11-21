Black Clover Confirms Asta's Mother with Official Color Scheme

✖

If there had been any doubts left over the identity of Asta's mother, the newest chapter of Black Clover has officially confirmed their connection with the reveal of her official color scheme. As Asta continues his training for the upcoming battle against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, one of the surprising reveals during his Devil-Binding Ritual was that the devil inside Asta's grimmoire had once spent time on Earth together with a kind human woman that took him in following his escape from the underworld. Even more surprising was that this was revealed to be Asta's mother.

The way it was revealed, however, meant there were still potentially some doubts as to whether or not this woman truly was Asta's mother. Given that Asta's devil Liebe remarked to himself about how Asta and his mother were truly alike, there was still room to question whether or not this woman in the past, Licita, was actually his mother. But it's been confirmed even more with the cover page for the newest chapter of the series that shows Licita and Asta share the same color eyes and hair.

Black Clover, Ch. 272: Asta’s been training hard for the big battle, now it’s time to see what Yuno’s been up to. Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/QwSz4zQ9kZ pic.twitter.com/56PxEoqm2f — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) November 20, 2020

The cover page for Chapter 272 of Black Clover (as shared through Shonen Jump's official Twitter account) gave fans the first full in color look at Licita since her debut a few chapters prior. Although her character design and personality made her a dead ringer for her son, this look at her official color scheme has cemented this connection in place. Now it's just a matter of waiting until Asta figures out the connection between Liebe and his mother himself.

As Asta continues to ready himself for the fight ahead, however, it seems like his mother's identity is probably going to be the least of his worries for a while. But what do you think? What do you think of Licita's official color scheme? Do you think we'll see more of her in the future of the series? How do you think Asta will feel when he finds out what happened to his mother? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!