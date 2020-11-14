Black Clover Kicks Off Asta's New Devil Power Training

✖

Black Clover's newest chapter has kicked off Asta's new devil power training in full! Following the first fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, Asta learned that the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls was also a devil host much like himself. Following a stint undercover in the Spade Kingdom, this Vice Captain has appeared in front of Asta in the hopes of teaching him how to better use his devil's anti-magic abilities for a raid on the Spade Kingdom before they're able to open the gates of the underworld by sacrificing Captain Yami.

With Yami and Vangeance being sacrificed in just a couple of days' time, Nacht and Asta have officially kicked off his devil power training following the success of Asta's Devil-Binding Ritual that now has him working on equal terms with his devil. But as Asta quickly finds out, he's about to fight in a whole new realm of power.

Chapter 271 of the series picks up immediately after Asta and his devil Liebe successfully came to an agreement during the Devil-Binding Ritual. After Nacht unleashed his full devil form, he is now going all out to train Asta how to draw out Liebe's full power unlike before. Liebe had only been trickling power into Asta's body, and thus the two of them hit a limit within Asta's body.

Not only did this training reveal that Liebe has a new form thanks to the successful Devil-Binding Ritual, but Nacht revealed it's going to be a tough road to power for Asta as he needs to figure out how to draw Liebe's power. Liebe doesn't know how he gave Asta power (because he had planned to steal Asta's body the entire time), so the two of them need to figure out how to work together as they fight against Nacht at full force.

This training is with the purpose of making Asta the Clover Kingdom's ultimate weapon as Liebe's anti-magic abilities will be key in helping to take down the Dark Triad as he was really the only on to deal significant damage to one of them with the help of Yami. But what do you think? Are you excited to see the results of Asta's new devil power training? How do you feel about Nacht so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!