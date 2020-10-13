Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases Asta's Devil's Origin Story

✖

Black Clover has tasked Asta with fighting his Devil in order to form an official contract with it and gain more power, and surprisingly the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series teases that we'll be getting the origin story behind Asta's Devil. The Devil residing in Asta's grimmoire has been one of the key mysteries of the series as a whole, but as Asta and the rest of the Clover Kingdom readies to take on the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad to save Yami and Vangeance from being sacrificed, we're starting to see more of this Devil at last.

There have been several breadcrumbs laid throughout the series as a whole as to what Asta's Devil is truly seeking by working with Asta, but the newest chapter not only gives us our best look at it yet but teases that we will learn more about the Devil's past before he ends up in the grimmoire at the beginning of the series.

Chapter 267 of the series continues the Devil-Binding Ritual sparked by Nacht to make Asta stronger. In order to fully form a contract and use the full range of his Devil's abilities, he must defeat his Devil in a fight. But it's not what Asta wants to do as he bears no ill will toward his Devil as the Devil's power has given him the ability to fight and save others.

Asta even mentions how the Devil's ki reads as someone who does not want to kill him (even though the Devil is acting like it). When Asta says that just because he's a Devil doesn't make him a bad guy, the Devil hesitates for a moment. This brings him back (notably against his wishes) to a memory of a young girl who once told him the same thing.

It's unclear as to whether or not this will be a flashback that shows Asta's Devil before it became a Devil (if that's even possible), but it's clear that the series will soon be diving further into Asta's Devil before the two of them bond and take on the next major fight of the series. But what do you think?

Are you excited to see more about the origins of Asta's Devil? Do you think he was a human who became a Devil? What do you think it means for the Underworld as a whole? Will this explain why Asta's Devil is so antagonistic toward the others? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!