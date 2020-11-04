Black Clover: Does Asta's Mother's Identity Explain Why He Doesn't Have Magic?

✖

Black Clover's newest arc has revealed far more about Asta and his devil than we have ever seen in the series to this point, and with the reveal of Asta's mother the series has potentially explained why Asta was born with no magic in the first place. With Asta facing off against the devil inside of his grimmoire for the Devil-Binding Ritual to form an official contract with it and unlock more of its power. During this fight we have learned more about the devil, and it was surprisingly revealed that it has a huge tie to Asta.

The newest chapter of the series officially revealed the identity of Asta's mother for the first time in Black Clover overall, and with her identity revealed and what we have learned about her in a previous chapter during the devil's flashback, her identity and magical power could very well explain why her son was born without any magic.

Chapter 270 of Black Clover sees Asta end the Devil-Binding Ritual against his devil, Liebe, and when it's done he decides to reach his hand out to Liebe and form a contract where the two of them will work as equals rather than the devil subjugation we have seen from other hosts. This has Liebe looking back into his past one more time, and he confirms that Licita -- the woman that took him in, gave him his name, and sacrificed herself to save him -- is Asta's mother.

(Photo: Shueisha)

With this confirmation confirming theories fans had after initially seeing her design in a previous chapter, there is now a major possibility that Asta's non-magic self was because of his mother. Licita revealed to Liebe when she was first taking the rogue devil in that her magic was dangerous. Her magic steals life and mana from everything around her, and thus she was forced to live alone in a cabin outside of the other villages.

With a magic like this, it stands to reason that she might have given birth to Asta and was forced to abandon him in order to keep him safe. His close proximity to her for so long most likely resulted in the fact he was born without magic. But even without his mom by his side, she had a huge impact on Asta's life later. Not only did she find the grimmoire that eventually ends up with her son, but she saved Liebe from a terrible fate -- and thus bringing them together years later.

What do you think? Does Licita's dangerous magic explain why Asta was born without magic? Are you hoping to see more of Licita in a future chapter as she gives birth to Asta and eventually leaves him at the orphanage? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!