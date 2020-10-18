Black Clover Reveals Asta's Devil's Tragic Origin Story

✖

Black Clover's newest arc has been gearing Asta for his next big fight against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad, and the newest chapter of the series actually revealed the surprisingly tragic origin story for Asta's Devil before it ended up in the five leaf grimmoire. With Nacht now training Asta how to better use his Devil power in order to stand a chance against the powers of the Dark Triad, fans have finally got a look at Asta's Devil for the first real time in the series. Unexpectedly, we also got a full reveal of its origin story.

The newest chapter of the series dives into the origin story of Asta's Devil, and not only did we officially get its name for the first real time in the series, but the origin of Asta's Devil is full of unexpected tragedy that goes to explain why his devil was so openly antagonistic toward the other devils in the series. Warning! Major spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 268 below!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 265 continues from the massive cliffhanger from last chapter as something Asta says to his devil during the Devil-Binding Ritual triggers a flashback in which his devil thought about a young woman. The origin story reveals that Asta's devil was born in the underworld like other devils. The underworld is boring, so the devils are on a set power structure that is further exacerbated when the stronger ones pick on the younger ones.

When it angered a stronger devil, Asta's devil was thrown straight at the gate to the underworld and into the human one because it had no magic. Stuck in the human world, it was tortured even more until a woman named Licita found him and took him into his home. She reveals that she found a five leaf clover lying around (which Asta eventually gets), and the two go on to live together.

Naming him Liebe, Licita essentially becomes Asta's devil's mother. But one day, the strongest demon Lucifero ends up in Liebe's body because it's curious about how a Devil can be in the human world without a contract. Licita refuses to let Lucifero take over her son's body, and thus Lucifero kills her for struggling. Although she saved Liebe from Lucifero, to keep him save she seals him within the grimmoire as she dies.

Thus Liebe is now so angry and violent for what Lucifero did that he's out to take down all of the other ones even if he has to take Asta's body to do it. But what do you think? Did you expect to see this tragic origin story for Asta's Devil? Do you think the two of them can work together from here? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!