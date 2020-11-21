Black Clover Cliffhanger Teases New Asta Form

✖

Black Clover's newest cliffhanger teases a new form for Asta! Black Clover has been beefing up Asta for the upcoming battle against the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad as Nacht hopes to turn him into the Clover Kingdom's ultimate weapon. The past few chapters have seen Asta not only learn more about the devil within his grimmoire (including the devil's real name), but has now seen the two come to an understanding as they have formed an official team for the coming fight ahead. But it might not be enough if Asta can't pull off his new form in time.

The newest chapter moves the clock forward once more as the battle against the Spade Kingdom draws near, and it sees Asta struggling to have a full union with his devil given that their Devil-Binding Ritual ended with a contract that recognizes the two of them as equals. But when put under duress, it seems Asta will be kicking on this new form right on time.

Chapter 272 of the series sees Nacht get even more aggressive in his attacks on Asta and Liebe as they fail to unite their powers. The two of them continue to argue as Asta can't quite figure out how to draw out more of Liebe's power. But soon Nacht reveals that the two days of training time they had are up, and he flips a switch. Getting fiercer with his attacks, he's out to kill Asta and Liebe since they can't get their devil union to work.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Nacht then traps them within a fierce Mana Zone attack, Dark Prison Hunting Ground, and this pushes both Asta and Liebe to the limit. Vowing that they can't let themselves die before they save Yami and avenge Licita respectively, they also realize that they can't let one another die too. It seems that this final push has brought them to the same wavelength as a mass of new energy begins to emerge from the darkness.

As the chapter comes to an end, Asta's eye emerges from the darkness. Bearing a cross in his eye (signifying that he and Liebe have fused), it seems we will be seeing Asta and Lieve's take on the Devil Union Mode with the next chapter of the series. But what do you think? Are you excited to see this new version of Asta's Devil form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!