Black Clover Reveals How Asta's Devil Gained Anti-Magic Power

✖

Black Clover's newest arc has been revealing a lot more about the devil in Asta's grimmoire over the last few chapters of the series, and the newest revealed how that devil came to use anti-magic power. With Asta now in the Devil-Binding Ritual in the hopes of forming an official contract with his devil, he has come face to face with the devil inside of his grimmoire. During this fight to make the devil submit, Asta has been able to break through to his devil in some unexpected ways as we learned more about the devil's origin.

Asta's devil had seemed much different than the other devils we had seen in the series prior, and it was revealed that this was due to a tragic origin that had the devil going to the human world before being sealed in the five leaf grimmoire. As the newest chapter reveals, that time waiting in the grimmoire eventually lead Asta's Devil to form anti-magic power with his fierce hatred.

Chapter 269 of the series continues the fight between Asta and his Devil, and after learning more about Liebe (the Devil's true name) and his tragic origin leading him to being sealed within the five leaf grimmoire, the series gives us one more flashback as Lieve continues to get frustrated by the fact that Asta wants to get in the way of his revenge.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Liebe thinks back to his time within the five leaf grimmoire following his mother's death, he reveals that it felt like he was floating in an empty space. He kept cursing the other devils for killing his mother and causing all of his pain in the first place, and this hatred eventually fueled his previously non magical self with anti-magic power. His anti-power came from his anti-devil feelings.

But soon he reveals that's when Asta was chosen by the grimmoire, and he's going to do everything he can to defeat Asta in this ritual and use his body to take his revenge. It's going to be Liebe's feelings of hatred and isolation against Asta's friendships and positivity heading into the finale of the fight, so it's going to be curious to see if they can find a common ground.

But what do you think? Surprised to see that Liebe's anti-devil hatred became the source of his anti-magic power? Curious to see what this means for Asta and his devil going forward? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!