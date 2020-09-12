Black Clover Teases the Black Bulls Vice Captain's Darker Side

✖

Black Clover's been in the midst of a major whirlwind lately as the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls made his first official appearance in the series, and the newest chapter teases there's a much darker side to him lingering underneath. After being introduced to Vice Captain Nacht in an earlier chapter of the series, things have been developing quite fast as Nacht revealed that Yami's capture at the hands of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad means they only have a few days before the gates of the underworld are open and Yami dies.

The newest few chapters have also come with a number of surprising reveals for Nacht as not only was it confirmed that he was a Devil host like Asta, but that he actually has possession of even more Devils. But the most intriguing tease is that underneath his smiling visage lies what seems to be a much darker and intense side vibe than he's trying to give it off.

Chapter 263 of the series sees Nacht explain to the Clover Kingdom Magic Knight Captains about the Spade Kingdom's plan to open the gates of the underworld and unleash the Devils therein. When asked about why the Dark Triad would want to do such a thing, Nacht answers mysteriously. He mentions there's "probably" no reason that they will understand.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Stating that in fighting the hosts the Clover Kingdom has already come across "scum" who hurt others without a second thought and feel no sense of guilt as long as they benefit, Nacht reveals that the Dark Triad are the "paragons" of this kind of mentality. It's one that he won't try to care about or understand. But then a darker side of him begins to show as he calls them an "unjust evil."

Revealing that it's the type he hates most, Nacht then states, "Even if God and the Devils forgive them, I never will" with an intense look on his face. We also learn in this chapter that there's a tragic past between him and Yami, and there's probably a good chance that it leads into why he's so intense now and has been keeping himself away on this mission for so long.

