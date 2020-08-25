Black Clover Introduces the Black Bulls' Vice Captain

✖

Black Clover just got through one of the most intense battles of the manga to date as Asta and the Black Bulls were dealt a heavy loss when Yami was taken captive by Zenon of the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad. That cliffhanger was essentially a hopeless situation where the Black Bulls were left defeated and without a leader, but the newest chapter provides a ray of hope from a surprising source as the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls has finally made their appearance in the series. With their power, Asta and the others just might still have a chance.

Chapter 261 of the series sees the Black Bulls still in the fallout of their utter defeat by Zenon. Each of them are depressed in the fact that Yami has been taken captive, but no one is taking it harder than Asta as he could not do anything to fight against Zenon as his body was far too weak for the Devil's power. But suddenly, he's approaching by a stranger in a cloak who also has the ability to use Devil magic.

Asta tries to run out of the hospital once he wakes up after the battle, but a darkness covers the ground beneath him and stops him in his track. He tries to move, but a mysterious hooded figure then chastises him for being reckless because Asta can not do anything for Yami with his current level of power. This figure reveals that they know Yami well and starts to insult him, and this enrages Asta. Asta tries to attack, but then is pinned down by several shadowy hands that emerge from the ground.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The figure then removes their hood and confirms that Yami is still alive. Citing that they like Asta because he's a good person, horns begin to emerge from their head. It's here that this figure is confirmed to be a man named Nacht, the Vice Captain of the Black Bulls. Nacht even says that if Asta wants, he can teach him how to better use the Devil's power.

